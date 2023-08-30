Let’s say you hate Donald Trump and really, really, really don’t want him to become president of the United States again. How do you prevent that? Well, most would agree the best way would be to defeat him electorally, either in the Republican primaries or in the 2024 general election.

But a significant number of Trump’s adversaries don’t have enough faith in our democratic process to make that happen. So they hope that at least one of the four prosecutions targeting Trump will put an end to Trump’s presidential chances. Even though conviction does not legally bar Trump from running and winning, the hope is that as a practical matter, there’s no way a convicted Trump could regain the presidency.

1
1
0
1
2

Tags

(2) comments

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

Man-O-man, the haters gotta hate! Heck, Fred, [batman], Pantsload, STFD, et al, should be in the streets with pitchforks, torches and a rope braying at the moon. “Conviction, We don’t need no conviction”, string him up! It must be disheartening for the haters to see all the “Trump 2024” flags still being flown now almost three years later? Then having to acknowledge that they elected a mentally compromised, morally and legally corrupt idiot to the highest office of the land? However, what’s more disheartening is they’re letting the idiot run again on his record of INFLATION, $4.00 per gallon gasoline, 35% higher grocery prices, 8.5% APR mortgage rates, $880 Billion dollars of high tech military equipment abandoned to terrorists, along with taxpayer dollars being used to pay off extortionists in Ukraine and China who have evidence of his and Hunter Biden’s corruption! Yup, what a sorry lot they are! [thumbdown][censored][ohmy][sad][angry] Deaton

Report Add Reply
Fred Bonner

If what trump and his cohorts, including the fake electorates, actions are not covered under the 14th Amendment section 3, not sure what actions would be necessary to be disqualified.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.