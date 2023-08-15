It is sometimes said that the prosecutions of former President Donald Trump are “backfiring” on Democrats. That is, instead of lowering Trump’s political support, they are raising it.

That is indeed happening among Republicans and some independents. But many Democrats still hope the cumulative weight of multiple indictments — there will soon be four, when the Georgia case is added to the New York case and the two federal cases — will make it impossible for Trump to win the general election.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(1) comment

Roger Pries

Bryon the left has pulled out all stops to take Trump out. These indictments are all a political sham to keep the focus off Biden and his disastrous fake presidency. These traitors are so afraid of Trump it drives them insane not that they weren't already insane. The demorats have weaponized the FBI and DOJ to help them in their quest to become a one party nation. Think I'm wrong just look how they feds have gone after conservatives and our free speech. Sadly we have republicans that are weak or unwilling to stand up for us. I see more sad days ahead for our country with the corruption we have currently it DC.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.