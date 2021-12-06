Editor: When they say “follow the science” what is meant is “follow the scientist.” But of course, unlike Obamacare, they get to pick the doctors. Consider Anthony Fauci, for example.
Shortly after Trump enacted a travel ban with China, Fauci was heard to say that the new covid-19 would be nothing more than a mere nuisance.
Some politicians advertised that their cities were open for business as usual, most notably San Francisco and New York City. Then, actual U.S. citizens, not just Uighurs or other proletariat, started dropping like flies. Now the tune changed from the Charleston to a funeral dirge.
One mask, two mask, three mask and more. Vaccinations, boosters, no school, no business, no athletic activities indoor or out, unless it was for rioting or target practice in the cities. This, despite the censored outcry from other equally qualified scientists. Those who actively censored dissenting voices have blood on their hands and will be held accountable. Fauci became “The Scientist” — a man severely compromised for his involvement in what is, in my opinion, one of the biggest scandals in human history. As time went on, Fauci’s proclamations became more extreme. Perhaps the good doctor is covering his ass for unleashing this plague upon the Earth. Science is a method, not a person. As you recall, the Earth used to be flat and it was at the center of the universe. There were many “doctors” who would have testified as expert witnesses that this was the case.
Remember global warming? It is now called climate change because the data, those pesky numbers real scientists live and die by, showed the “warming” was an exaggeration at best. So, when you hear the phrase “follow the science” do just that. The trail will lead you well beyond the poisonous newsrooms of our mainstream media.
C. Bowker
Desert Hills
C. Bowker... Talk about spin!... Sorry Mr. Bowker, but I will continue to follow those that are well educated and well respected in their field... as opposed to an "expert" from Desert Hills who apparently follows junk science and has a very bias political agenda.
