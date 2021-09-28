Editor: Well, another NFL season is upon us. Hope springs eternal – even for the Browns and the Jets! But for those of you with attention spans greater than houseflies, harken back to last year. You remember, the Fauci generated year or so assault on toilet paper.
NFL teams were adorned with Marxist BLM stains like a bad rash. Like Kapernick, other pro athletes apparently did their best work on their knees. Questions on moral issues by insipid journalist regarding the NBA’s hypocrisy on Chinese slaves were referred to their brain trust of Popovich, Curry, and James.
This is the most patriotic city I have ever lived in. The boat parades supporting Trump invoked images of Normandy.
Trucks with flats were visible everywhere, some emblazoned with four letter words and more. Kudos to whomever hung the banner on Hastings.
On July 3, 2020, for every police officer in riot gear there were 30 or 40 Havasuvians in “No Bad Days” gear armed to the teeth surrounding them. BLM and their Antifa thugs took a pass on committing mischief that day.
What does it take for allegedly patriotic citizens to take a stand? An invitation? The Mohave County Supervisors can make all the self-evident proclamations they want.
Meanwhile, our green eggs and ham, Aunt Jemima, and Mr. Potato Head are being erased from our feeble memories.
Boycott the NFL, the NBA, and all the other bastards on their knees! They will fold like a cheap suit at a Stalingrad outlet store. It will take more than a big truck and a bigger flag to fix this self-inflicted mess. Put your time and money where your flag is!
C. Bowker
Desert Hills
(1) comment
More senseless babble from yet another of our local supporters of a twice-impeached, lying loser.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.