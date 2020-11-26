As we enter the holiday shopping season, I ask you to please shop local.
Let us rally together to show our support to our local stores, boutiques, shops, and businesses.
These retailers are our family, friends, and neighbors.
2020 has been filled with so much uncertainty and our local businesses, artists, and entrepreneurs have had to pivot and shift their businesses several times to stay open and serve our community.
There are so many unique and quaint shops in our community that offer great gifts and gift ideas that will be sure to delight anyone on your list.
Local retailers offer handmade soaps, candles, art, jewelry, clothing, or even something to spruce up your backyard living space.
Gift certificates to a local restaurant or shop are another great option.
Shopping locally has so many benefits for our community. Retailers, store owners, and shopkeepers are invested in our beautiful city.
Vibrant and energizing communities are created in partnership with engaged citizens and a stable business community.
By shopping local, you are not only supporting small businesses, but you are creating employment opportunities for our citizens.
You are also doing your part to ensure that retailers can remain in our community and provide more shopping choices for our citizens.
Our local retailers show up everyday to support our community. They sponsor our youth athletic programs, adopt roads, do community cleanups, and help when others are in need. Let us, the citizens of Lake Havasu City, show up for our retailers and shop local.
I applaud the ingenuity and innovation that many of our retailers and businesses have implemented this past year.
Many of our local retailers are offering curbside pickup, shopping by appointment, and are working hard to provide a safe shopping experience.
We really do have many options available to shop local.
Join me in choosing to support our local businesses this holiday season.
— Cal Sheehy, Lake Havasu City Mayor
