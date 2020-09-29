Lake Havasu City citizens have been working diligently to slow the spread of covid-19 in our community. I am grateful for the efforts that citizens are taking to get the virus under control and reduce community spread. In late June we started to see an increase in covid-19 related cases and hospitalizations. In response we issued a proclamation requiring face coverings or masks when in indoor public places. This mitigation strategy, coupled with increased communitywide testing availability and contact tracing efforts, have contributed to reduced community spread of covid-19.
Arizona Department of Health Services released benchmark data in August that Counties must meet to reopen businesses and schools. Mohave County reached a benchmark on September 3, 2020 to reopen some of the businesses that were closed under an executive order from the Governor in a modified fashion. On Thursday, September 24, 2020 Mohave County met the State benchmark for reopening schools for an in-person option, based on local governing board decisions.
Current data suggests that Lake Havasu City no longer needs to require, by proclamation, the use of face coverings or masks. However, we continue to strongly encourage citizens to wear a face covering or mask when in an indoor public place and when you cannot physically distance.
The best practices for the mitigation of covid-19 include staying home when you are not feeling well, practice good hand hygiene, physically distance, and wear a face covering or mask when in an indoor public place.
Public health professionals strongly recommend the use of face coverings or masks, and I encourage you to continue to use a face covering or mask when appropriate to help mitigate the spread of the virus.
As a condition of reopening the State of Arizona has and will continue to require face coverings or masks in restaurants, bars, gyms, fitness centers, and theaters. Also, many businesses will continue to require the use of face coverings or masks in their establishments. I ask our citizens to be respectful and comply with the requirements of these businesses and put on a mask.
Today’s announcement should not be celebrated. It should be a reminder of the progress we have made and are continuing to make as a community. Further, we should double down on our efforts, and each take personal responsibility and do the right thing to protect each other as we navigate through the days ahead.
Again, the best mitigation strategies include staying home when you are not feeling well, practice good hand hygiene, physically distance, and wear a face covering or mask. Please do the right thing.
We need to remember that we are family, friends, and neighbors – let’s put an end to the mask shamming on both sides. We will see citizens with face coverings, and we will see citizens without face coverings. Please do what is right for you and your family.
Thank you to all our citizens for their diligent efforts to slow the spread of the virus in Lake Havasu City.
Let’s continue making strides forward.
