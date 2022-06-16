Water is our most precious resource and Lake Havasu City is a leader in securing water entitlements for the future of our community to ensure we have the water we need to continue our way of life for many, many years to come. As citizens of Lake Havasu City, we are leaders in Arizona in water conservation. Even with our significant growth over the years, we are using less water today than we were in the 1990’s!
I want to thank Arizona Senator Sonny Borrelli and Arizona House of Representatives Regina Cobb and Leo Biasiucci for their leadership in the legislature to protect Mohave County and Lake Havasu City’s water. Senator Borrelli and Representative Cobb and Representative Biasiucci have stood united to protect our water.
Our legislative delegation is working on common sense policy that will safeguard our water from outside interests. These outside interests are trying to mislead the citizens of Mohave County and Lake Havasu City to further their own self interests. If they are allowed to sell their water rights to Phoenix and other urban areas, it is the residents of Lake Havasu City and Mohave County that pay the price. Please don’t believe the misinformation that outside interests are trying to mislead us with!
The truth is, Senator Borrelli, Representative Cobb and Representative Biasiucci, are advancing their legislation that creates accountability and provides management tools in greater Arizona to better manage our water. Because of their leadership, House Bill 2661 and 2389 are advancing, which will make a difference in our community for today and far into the future.
Keep pushing forward Senator Borrelli, Representative Cobb, and Representative Biasiucci! We need your leadership now more than ever.
Cal Sheehy is mayor of Lake Havasu City.
