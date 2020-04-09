Aside from the medical jargon that we are encountering regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), it appears that one of the more complex pieces of this pandemic control is the order from Governor Ducey to “Stay Home.”
On March 30, 2020, Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order mandating that all Arizonans should “Stay home, Stay healthy, Stay connected.”
Of the many emails and phone calls that I have been fielding in the past week, this order to “stay home” seems to be the source of the most confusion and angst.
The order by Governor Ducey details a list of “essential” activities that would warrant leaving your home. This list includes “essential” services such as to seek medical care, grocery shopping, and caring for a family member. We are to stay in our own home unless we are participating in an “essential” service and we are to limit the time away from our homes. What does this look like in the real world? If you are to leave the home, you do so for only those “essential” needs and then you return to your home immediately afterwards.
Staying home is one of the best methods to minimize exposure to COVID-19 and to slow its spread in our community.
Staying home does not mean that you need to stay in the house. You can enjoy your backyard and get some fresh air. We need you to stay healthy.
The order is very clear that we are to stay home to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Governor Ducey’s order also clarifies that outdoor recreation activities are permitted during the Governor’s executive order, but that physical distancing must be observed wherever possible. Physical distancing, in this executive order, means that you remain six feet away from any other person. Physical distancing is to be practiced outdoors, for example while exercising, hiking, or getting fresh air.
It seems that many of our residents have become very concerned about what their neighbors and what others are doing or not doing. Many citizens want to police the activities of others. Now is not the time to be out taking pictures of those that you feel are in violation of the stay home order.
It is also not the time to be checking which business is open or closed. The best way to be compliant with Governor Ducey’s order and to reduce your risk of exposure is simply to stay in your own home.
We have asked our visitors to stay home during these unprecedented times.
Lake Havasu City has always been a special place for visitors, but we ask that you stay home to protect the safety of our citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to inviting our visitors back when the health and safety of our citizens is not at risk.
Governor Ducey’s executive order encourages citizens to stay connected. You can do this by reaching out to family and friends with phone calls, video chat, and group messages.
Many people have found journaling to be helpful during these times. Please be the reason someone smiles today.
Stay home, stay healthy, and stay connected.
Thank you Mr Mayor for clarifying the whole "stay at home" thing. I fear many of our limited intellect people will still not get it. I have restricted myself to one out of the house a week - a mail check and then back home. The whole outdoor recreation thing - mainly boating - seems to meet the six foot distancing requirement.
