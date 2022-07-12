I have sat quietly for some time, watching my council colleagues be attacked. I wanted to speak up numerous times in their defense, but two thoughts kept entering my inner dialogue, "My fellow city council-mates are adults. They can handle themselves"… And "If I speak up, I'll probably draw unwanted attention from people who just want chaos." So I went about my business knowing full well I could have just as easily been the one under fire If I happened to be up for reelection after a crazy event like covid.
I hold values like honesty, integrity, and community very close to my heart. These are values that I expect of my employees at my business, my wife, myself and I hope to pass these on to my two amazing daughters. I believe in doing what's right no matter what the consequences are. So, staying silent about something I knew wasn't right was uncomfortable for me.
I can no longer, in good faith, sit quietly while my colleagues' characters are unwarrantedly attacked. For the past two years, I have served with Cal Sheehy, Jim Dolan, Jeni Coke, and Michelle Lin. Over this time, I have had many conversations with each of them and gotten to know them individually. I've witnessed their motives and what drives them. I can attest that each of them makes decisions, not for personal reasons but because they feel a responsibility to leave their community better off than it was before. Each of these leaders is trying to move our community forward and make Lake Havasu better than it already is.
Some city council challengers and their cohorts have slandered Cal Sheehy, Jim Dolan, Jeni Coke, and Michelle Lin's integrity with half-truths and manipulated data. They've used dishonest tactics to try and win a seat on city council. This is disgraceful. This is not leadership. If these people are already out of ideas and resorting to dishonest slandering, then I worry about what would happen if they were to make it on the council.
Please understand that I'm not coming to Cal, Jim, Jeni, and Michelle's defense because these candidates align with "my vision for the city" or always agree with me on every issue. Quite the opposite. We have disagreed on many issues and had very intense conversations with each of them. However, I welcome their point of view because I know they are making decisions for the right reasons.
I'm also not denouncing the challengers because I disagree with or am fearful of their ideas. I am questioning if they possess the qualities I look for in leadership. I welcome their different points of view.
Lake Havasu deserves better than this. We deserve honest candidates who can lead with integrity.
Cameron Moses has served on the Lake Havasu City Council since 2020.
