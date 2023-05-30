Memorial Day weekend typically marks the start of boating season for most. It’s a time of celebration and fun on the waters of Lake Havasu. But for our crew it can result in hundreds of distress calls, injuries, accidents and alarming, often dangerous situations.
Recently, three of our team’s experienced captains towed a wakeboard boat that had run aground in the shallow sandbars exposed near Lake Havasu’s river mouth. These boaters were lucky and no injuries were reported. Simply a lot of repair work and a lost day on the water. But stories like these tell us that we still have work to do to keep boaters safe on Lake Havasu.
That’s why we want to use the boating industry’s National Safe Boating Week, May 20-26, to kick off a safe summer on the lake. The annual event brings awareness of safe boating practices before the start of the summer boating season.
Lake Havasu is a top boating destination and most of our boaters do boat safely.
However, it is a place that can be dangerous if proper safety measures are not taken. According to the most recent U.S. Coast Guard recreational boating statistics, Arizona saw 118 boating accidents in 2021, 12 of which were fatal. California reported 454 accidents, 37 being fatal. We know that most boating accidents are preventable and education is key.
The number one thing boaters can do to stay safe is wear their life jacket – while they are a requirement for those 12 and under, they are a good idea for everyone. Today’s inflatable life jackets are small, comfortable and don’t add to the heat. Taking a boating safety course is another way to improve safety on the water, and the BoatUS Foundation offers a free online course for both Arizona and California residents.
Traffic on most boating weekends can be quite heavy and the closing speeds with some of the high-performance boats are staggering, so keeping a proper lookout and distance are important. The Colorado river has several bottle neck areas, with a river mouth sandbar that most boaters know about - but there are a few more sandbars upriver that haven’t always been there. Always remember, slow down to a no wake speed if you are unsure of the waters.
Bridgewater Channel is a top boating destination, but when busy, can present navigation challenges. There can be a never-ending stream of boats passing through, like a two way, congested, on-water highway - only this time with just a sliver of open water in the middle. Beached boats line both shores and adding the activity of people, sometimes hundreds, milling around those boats and you get an unsafe logjam that requires skillful boat handling.
Carbon monoxide levels can also be an unsafe factor in Bridgewater Channel, especially when boats are idling in one place, often congregated in large groups. You can help out by keeping idle time to a minimum.
Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in fatal boating accidents and on Havasu, I’ve seen alcohol related collisions between boats, collisions with docks, boaters speeding through no wake zones.
Be responsible and save the party for after you return to the dock. Also remember even if the captain is sober, they are responsible for everyone aboard.
Lastly, if you choose to take a moonlit cruise, make sure all navigation lights are working. Check the lens condition and replace any that aren’t clearly visible. You might think you’re the only one on the water on a calm evening but you’re likely not. Use a reduced speed and take your time.
Familiarize yourself with your surroundings, including existing lights, during daylight hours and put that knowledge to use after sundown.
By taking the extra initiative to make sure you’re educated and prepared, you can enjoy the day without mishap. A safe outing is the first step to creating lifelong memories for you, your family and friends.
Captain Kenn McKinney is the owner/operator at TowBoatUS Lake Havasu, servicing our local area with 24/7 on-water assistance to boaters in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.