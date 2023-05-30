Memorial Day weekend typically marks the start of boating season for most. It’s a time of celebration and fun on the waters of Lake Havasu. But for our crew it can result in hundreds of distress calls, injuries, accidents and alarming, often dangerous situations.

Recently, three of our team’s experienced captains towed a wakeboard boat that had run aground in the shallow sandbars exposed near Lake Havasu’s river mouth. These boaters were lucky and no injuries were reported. Simply a lot of repair work and a lost day on the water. But stories like these tell us that we still have work to do to keep boaters safe on Lake Havasu.

