Under gray clouds and pouring rain at Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris has told the nation’s veterans their work makes America stronger. She says, “Veterans represent the best of America.” The event at Arlington National Cemetery Friday came as the Biden administration announced new support for children who live with wounded service members. With President Joe Biden in Egypt for a United Nations conference on climate, it was Harris who placed the wreath in a somber ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which is dedicated to deceased service members whose remains have not been identified.