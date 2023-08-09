“The Trump Trials,” a multi-act drama of intrigue, deception, ego and struggle for power, is scheduled to debut off Broadway in March, opening what will likely experience a longer run than “Phantom of the Opera.”

It will go on the road during 2024 with engagements in Washington, D.C., Florida and probably Georgia, where it will play to packed audiences in courthouse venues.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Carl - The show will be short lived. The audience will bring down the curtain during the next election when they throw the bum out for good!

