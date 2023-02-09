Aside from occupying the White House itself, former president Donald Trump is exactly where he wants to be – at the center of the national political dialogue, a dominating media presence and a controlling influence in the selection of a Republican presidential nominee in 2024.

He was impeached twice, lost re-election to an opponent who seldom left his basement, remains under at least two Department of Justice investigations, is the subject of civil and criminal inquiries into his personal and business dealings and stands accused of encouraging a violent assault on the U. S. Capitol.

