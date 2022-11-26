President Joe Biden has been in an upbeat mood since the Democrats’ best first-term midterm showing in 60 years – and no wonder. For a second straight election, he achieved his presidency’s overriding goal of protecting the nation’s democratic institutions from the Trumpian threat. And the results relieved any immediate party pressure for him to forgo a 2024 re-election bid.

In fact, last weekend’s USA TODAY/Ipsos poll showed the percentage of Democrats wanting Biden to run and believing he would win up about 10% since August, though half still opposed his re-election candidacy.

Thomas Garven

And while there is lots of good information contained in the above posting, I believe both Biden and Trump are too old to serve. What we need is someone younger with leadership abilities and an interest in We-The-People instead of a political party. After all, political parties can't even vote and there are hundreds of things we need to be accomplishing as a country. To me the days of political unrest must be overdue for retirement like the two individuals mentioned above.

NoNeedToKnow
Noway Jose

" an interest in We-The-People instead of a political party". That is almost impossible in todays political landscape.

