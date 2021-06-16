Editor: A recent column and a cartoon surprised me. James Garcia covers a lot of ground and the cartoon is typical leftist propaganda. Sarcasm and ridicule neither prove nor disprove anything.
There is evidence of voter fraud, ignored by liberal America. They employ the Bart Simpson defense — we didn’t do it, you didn’t see us do it, you can’t prove anything. More frightening is that American citizens freely voted for Biden. In the primaries VP Harris called Biden a racist and people voted for him anyway! Hillary called Trump voters a “basket of deplorables.” Maybe we should call Biden voters “irredeemable morons.”
Cities burn and autonomous zones exist, a direct and ongoing insurrection against local, state and federal governments and liberals foam at the mouth about Jan 6. Some of the people who entered the capital building Jan 6 prayed when inside. OMG very dangerous people!
Liberals hide behind the term progressive, but it’s socialism. Socialism is only a step on the path to communism. So you can toss around “commie” all you like, that’s where we’re headed pal. FYI, capitalist USA sold wheat to Russia just before the collapse of the USSR because they couldn’t feed their people. So vote for Bernie and we can all starve equally! It’s OK for Biden to keep kids in cages Obama built. Hamas rains thousands of missiles onto Israel and Democrats chastise Israel. Democrats fight to allow a man to pee in the lady’s room. Biden claims to be Catholic but ain’t. Democrats shout defund the police while many of the loudest hire private security for themselves. Admitted Marxists started and run BLM, but there’s no commies here! Yeah, I agree, this isn’t your parent’s theme park.
Carl Miller
Parker
(1) comment
And once again Carl shows up to prove he has no actual concept of either communism or socialism - which are not interchangeable concepts.
What our nation was saved from when the American people elected Joe Biden, to give us all hope for a better nation and to rid ourselves of a twice-impeached, lying, crook - was fascism the Republican party has been trying to foist off on us.
We will not allow Republicans to destroy our nation!
