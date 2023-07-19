President Joe Biden forged a unified NATO position on ultimate membership for Ukraine and continued military help abroad last week. At home, inflation fell to the lowest level in more than two years, outpaced by wage gains.

A new poll showed him leading his two most likely Republican rivals. And the House GOP barely survived a legislative train wreck by passing a defense bill laden with unpopular social policy riders.

