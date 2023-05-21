LEUBSDORF CARL

Carl P. Leubsdorf is an op-ed columnist for the Dallas Morning News. 

Could the Republicans blow another chance to win Senate control? Given the more favorable GOP 2024 landscape, it seems unlikely since the Democrats would need to repeat their 2022 success of holding every vulnerable seat.

But the Republicans’ propensity for nominating unacceptable right-wing candidates has kept them from converting favorable odds into Senate control four times in the last 14 years – 2010, 2012, 2020 and 2022. Who’s to say it won’t happen again in 2024?

