Editor: I am a disabled Vietnam veteran and I’ve always thought that everyone that served our country were equal veterans. I was shocked to find out that isn’t true. I found out that there are different classes of Veterans and feel this is a form of discrimination. Just because of the dates of service and your income a lot of veterans cannot use the VA facilities, and get prescriptions through the VA Clinic.
Why do I get to go to the clinic and my fellow Veterans are turned away after they spent four years in the armed forces? Sure, there may not have been a conflict during their service time, but they were trained and prepared to defend their country the same as I was. Just because there was no conflict at that time was not their fault and they should not be treated any differently the us that served during in a conflict.
I believe they earned all the benefits ALL veterans that served their country honorability are entitled to, not based on when you served and how much money you earn now.
I know that this is a federal problem but is we do not let our leaders know how we feel about this problem they probably not care. A veteran is a veteran and we need to fix this discrimination against these veterans.
Carl T. Flynn
Lake Havasu City
