Editors: The recent Fourth of July had recent party goers having BBQs with large groups of our youth. At the same time there were several Trump supporters gathering to show their strong support for Trump.
They were very aggressive towards non-Caucasians. So does it show that Lake Havisu City is prejudiced against non-white visitors? Should we look at Lake Havasu City as a place that does not greet all ethnic groups? It was scary to hear that your city may be dangerous to anyone who is not white or a Trump supporter.
How is your Mayor going to assure the safety of your visitors who are not white or a Trump supporter?
How are you going to control the large gathering of Trump supporters who are aggressive? Should we the visitors stop going to your city due to your blatantly aggressive Trump supporters?
Please clarify how Lake Havasu City is going to rectify the situation.
Carmen Billingsley
Highland, Calif.
