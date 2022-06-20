Editor: Your recent editorial, titled "Lake Havasu City needs a youth center," saying that the city should hold a youth summit to identify and solve issues important to families, spoke to me.
I agree the community needs to re-explore and re-evaluate the need for a full-time youth center. The youth are an investment to our overall community as well as working to end school drop-out rates, and improve the health, education and welfare of youth in our community.
In the editorial, you mention easily starting with a small program at the Aquatic Center and grow if from there, so why doesn't Lake Havasu City look at improving and adding on to the Aquatic Center and making it a YMCA? Or, if this doesn't work for anyone, then work and collaborate with the Vision 20/20 group and either convert a vacant building or build a new YMCA?
A YMCA offers exercise, education, volunteerism and preventative health from preschoolers to the elderly. A YMCA will strengthen our bodies, minds and community. A YMCA is a powerful association of men, women and youth joined together by a shared commitment to nurturing the potential of youth, promoting healthy living, and fostering a sense of social responsibility and strong communities. As a community we could still work toward a Boys & Girls Club in the same venue. We could more than likely establish both youth programs and bring in needed jobs. In the editorial you mentioned getting stakeholders from the city, school district, churches and community groups into one room to discuss important to youth and families. Are our youth in this community not worth all of this?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.