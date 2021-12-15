Editor: This letter is regarding the article in the Dec. 15 edition titled: “Arizona’s Largest Hospital network over capacity with new covid surge,” by Howard Fischer.
Mr. Fischer is being very disingenuous and misleading with this title. It should state “Arizona’s Largest Hospital Network over capacity due to staffing Shortages. As stated by Dr. Marjorie Bessel in paragraph 11 “ It’s not a question of having beds, it’s having the staff to provide the necessary medical care.” And why don’t they have the staff? Because medical personnel do not want to be forced into any medical treatment! It has always been a personal choice not dictated! I say to Mr. Fischer and anyone else who continues to perpetuate the narrative! Stop!
Carol Danyus
Lake Havasu City
