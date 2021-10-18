Editor: I am a disabled senior who had an uplifting experience this week that I would like to share with your readers. I was shopping in Walmart in Parker and arrived at the checkout in a mobility scooter.
There was a mother with four children in front of me: two girls in their early teens, a boy about 9 or 10, and a younger girl about 6 or 7. The boy approached me and quietly asked if he could help me load my items onto the conveyer to the cash register.
I replied that I’d really appreciate the help and he and his little sister proceeded to load my items on the conveyor! I thanked them and told their mom what a good job she was doing raising her kids to be aware of those who may need a helping hand.
She had been busy checking out and was not aware of the kindness her children had shown to me. Then the boy and his little sister hung back and waited while I checked out and they reloaded my purchases back in the mobility scooter basket for me!
I can’t tell you how touched I was by the generosity of these youngsters helping a senior disabled stranger. We hear so many negatives about the “youth of today” and this kind gesture by these children makes me have faith that the future will be in good hands.
Carol Martin
Lake Havasu City
