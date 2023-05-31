Editor: So sad that another person died in a car accident Lake Havasu City. I live on Oro Grande. People use it as a speedway. I use Saratoga a lot and people come out of the side streets so often without stopping at stop signs. I don’t get it! “Stop” means just that. In just the past week, three vehicles pulled on to Saratoga without stopping. I’m now tuned into this constantly. It’s saved me from wrecks. Even if having the right away doesn’t mean a person is safe! We have crazy drivers living here.
Carol O’Neill
