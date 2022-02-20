Editor: I am writing this letter in response and support to the letter written by Mark S. Hughes. First of all, to Mark and his wife, my heart breaks for the experience you had with Zoya.
Secondly, shame on the veterinarians in Lake Havasu City. Shame on you all!
My husband and I had a recent experience with one of our cats, Bob, with a recurring infection that could result in death if not treated. Of course, I reached out to the vet we have dealt with for over a decade. I was told that they could not see him for two months ... two months! And this was not even after hours as your situation was. When I objected to this, I was told the same as you. Call another vet. So, I did. Not one other vet in this town would assist him as he was not a ‘current patient’ or they were not taking ‘new patients’. Like you, I was told to take him to Kingman. By the way, I couldn’t even get through to the local Humane Society. The phone rang and rang with no answer. We are currently home treating him and so far, so good. However, we are concerned about any future emergencies with him or our two other cats. I will do all I can to support your campaign to bring an emergency care service for pets to Havasu. We’ll have to get in touch somehow. In the meantime, rest in peace, Zoya.
Carol Stockwell
Lake Havasu City
