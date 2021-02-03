Editor: More than 400,000 people in the United States — including 100 in Lake Havasu City — have died as a result of covid-19 in less than a year. It is very, very sad. Perhaps naively, after seeing, just within my short lifetime, so many incredible breakthroughs and advances in disease prevention and treatment, I believed America was well-prepared to handle the coronavirus pandemic. I was wrong.
Some of that is understandable; it is a novel virus for which we had — as it was rapidly spreading across the world — no medical ways of preventing, treating or curing. Sadly, measures that could help, e.g., mask-wearing and limits on interactions with other people have proven to be intolerable to too many.
Some Americans have chosen to flat out deny there is a pandemic or they minimize how serious it is. Some have attacked those trying to keep us safe. Many are spreading lies and misinformation about the pandemic. Some are asserting that their personal liberties are more important than attempts to protect American lives. Some have tried to turn the pandemic into a political issue. These seem, in my opinion, to be very selfish and irresponsible things to do.
In an ethical (or even just a functional) society, concern for others sometimes has to take precedence over our own desires and self-interest. This is one of those times. Many have chosen to do the ethical thing every day to protect others. Many, despite the fears they may have, are doing their duty, either on the job or as volunteers to serve their fellow Americans during these difficult times. Many are helping others financially. To all these people I say, thank you.
Carolyn Blackmore
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
