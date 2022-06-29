Editor: How low has our society sunk when in response to another mass slaughter of children, many reflexively — and loudly — respond by resisting any efforts to stop the shooting, killing and maiming of people in America who are going about their daily activities? The Extreme Right has normalized all manner of depraved conduct involving guns and tries to force us to accept behavior that makes any normal person cringe with dismay. Now our young children are exposed to every manner of blood-soaked horrors and are at risk of losing any sense of normalcy in America. I never thought in my lifetime that I would read articles and editorials suggesting our schools become locked-down secure facilities with armed guards and teachers roaming the hallways; and our kids be given gun lessons approved by the NRA.
I feel sorry for this generation of children growing up in an America where books and ideas are banned in schools, but guns are not. I feel sorry for children with parents who put their rights above the good of the communities they live in. Honest to God, every time I think our society cannot go any lower and further away from God, we hit a new low.
Carolyn Blackmore
Lake Havasu City
