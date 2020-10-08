Editor: In November, Arizonans will be voting to elect three candidates to the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC), which provides oversight of state electrical utilities. The ACC mission also includes the state natural gas distribution system; non-public wastewater treatment and water service (like the Desert Hills water provider); telecommunication services (not wireless or internet); railroad and pipeline safety; and state-regulated securities and investment services.
To effectively serve the people of Arizona those elected as Commissioners must be smart, experienced, well-informed; able to rise above politics; and truly independent of the utilities/businesses they are charged with overseeing.
If they are not, Arizonans are the ones paying the price. The largest electrical provider in the state (Arizona Public Service) spent more than $182 million on political spending, lobbying, grants, and marketing between 2013 and 2018.
They secretly funded groups which helped the company to get elected regulators who approved of rate increases.
These regulators also voted in accordance with the utility companies’ wishes to end the practice of net-metering for roof-top solar customers.
Fortunately there appears to be no evidence of large amounts of dark money fueling the ACC races this year. Still, I question if candidates who are very pro-business or very anti-solar are the best candidates for ACC Commissioners.
The utilities regulated by the ACC provide essential services to people. It is up to the ACC to ensure these are delivered to consumers in safe, clean, and affordable ways. I am frankly skeptical that Jim O’Connor campaigning as a “free-market capitalist,” understands this responsibility.
Don’t believe the election year hype and distractions. Because of the recent AZ Supreme Court ruling, ACC Commissioners are very unlikely to be passing any mandates on the use of renewable energy sources by power companies.
None-the-less, as solar and other renewable energies continue to become more efficient and price competitive, the share of our energy obtained from these sources will increase. Commissioners not hostile to the use of renewable energy and who can fairly consider both the interests of customers and the companies they regulate will be needed; candidates like Stanfield Shea, Anne Tovar and Bill Mundell.
Carolyn Blackmore
Lake Havasu City
