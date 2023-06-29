Editor: I expect some people would call me a liberal or a progressive. So what? People have different ideas on how out country and communities should be governed. That is not new. Even in the beginning those who wrote the Constitution had differences of opinion. But they shared a vision and it was that vision that bound them together.

The world and this country are not the same today as they were in 1787, 1861 or 1941. Change is inevitable. The future of this country depends on how well we as one people and nation cope with those changes and continue striving to reach shared ideals.

