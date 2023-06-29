Editor: I expect some people would call me a liberal or a progressive. So what? People have different ideas on how out country and communities should be governed. That is not new. Even in the beginning those who wrote the Constitution had differences of opinion. But they shared a vision and it was that vision that bound them together.
The world and this country are not the same today as they were in 1787, 1861 or 1941. Change is inevitable. The future of this country depends on how well we as one people and nation cope with those changes and continue striving to reach shared ideals.
To live in a country where I am free, can worship and live in accordance with my beliefs, have a chance of achieving economic security and to live in peace. That is what I want. That is what people and families have been striving for since they first walked on the land now called the United States of America. It is an ideal not yet fully achieved.
I am thankful I live in a nation where I can without fear of reprisal express my opinions. To participate in the process of deciding who we elect to serve the public. Threats to our union have always and will always exist. I am thankful for those who step to serve our country and I am keenly aware of the price my loved ones and others have paid for their service.
I live in what I believe is the greatest country on earth. Independence Day is a time to appreciate and celebrate all that is good about the United States. We may have plenty of problems and issues that need solved. But we also have plenty to be thankful for. Happy Independence Day.
