Editor: Thanks to Jim Rosensweet for his letter to the editor on Dec. 11 discussing the idea of Lake Havasu City becoming a Constitutional Sanctuary City.
If someone feels it is an infringement of their rights that Lake Havasu City or Mohave County has the power to mandate measures in response to a public health crisis or to protect the health of their citizens, relief is rightfully sought through our system of law and the courts.
Under the 10th Amendment, the federal government has only those powers delegated to it by the U.S. Constitution. All remaining powers are reserved for the states or the people. This means that the U.S. Constitution does not automatically supersede our State Constitution or State law. It is these – not federal law – that give Arizona city and county governments and other entities their authority to enact public health and safety measures. If the law needs fixed, take it to court; or to the State legislature or to the people of Arizona as a ballot measure; not to the City Council or county board of supervisors.
I am glad the City Council chose to not take up any discussion on this political issue. Covid-19 cases in Lake Havasu are skyrocketing and our hospital ICU is now full. There are people and businesses here that are suffering. Our city council needs to remain — as they have been — focused on managing city policies affecting the safety and economic security of residents.
Carolyn Blackmore
Lake Havasu City
