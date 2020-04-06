Editor: I agree with the News-Herald that more coronavirus testing is necessary.
On Sunday I read a newspaper story on a pregnant 36-year-old mother in Idaho, hospitalized and severely ill from coronavirus, despite her family — since early in the crisis — following social distancing and cleaning guidance.
Now six others in the family have symptoms, yet only the mom has been tested.
Officially it is one case of coronavirus. Under current protocols the rest of the family cannot get tests.
That family’s efforts to protect themselves, their young ages, and the lack of reported cases in their area gave them a false sense of security.
I expect many in our area have that same false sense of security. But youth will not protect us.
The illusion of few cases in our area will not protect us. Social distancing may not protect us.
The Idaho dad believes testing could have helped, but doesn’t think the government should mandate pandemic control measures.
He says every individual should be freely and voluntarily making the sacrifices necessary to ensure the safety of their selves and others. He is not wrong.
Yet human nature being what it is means there will always be some not taking such personal responsibility and some not willing or able to make the sacrifices needed. It is these people making government mandates a necessity.
Being better informed about the true occurrence of COVID-19 in our area and the true risks of the virus will help us decide how to protect ourselves and others.
Testing is necessary to get that information and for tracking and controlling how the virus is spreading. Getting widespread testing going in Arizona ASAP is a must.
Until that happens, self-quarantining by anyone entering the state or having visitors from out of state, seems like a prudent measure to me.
Carolyn Blackmore
Lake Havasu City
