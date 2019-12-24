Editor: In a Dec. 16 Today’s News-Herald opinion piece, Ann Coulter claims immigrants in this country illegally are responsible for the high incidence of child sexual assault in America. Why would a columnist stoop so low as to exploit for political (or monetary?) purposes such a sensitive topic? Most Americans understand illegal immigration is a serious problem that needs addressed. Unfortunately, the truth is if every person in this country illegally was deported tomorrow, child sexual abuse would still be here. To imply otherwise does not help keep our children safe from predators.
Coulter couldn't even give good data to support her argument. The one statistic in her column (from North Carolina) appears to be from an internet group that collects and publishes biased and false information on child rape arrests. She cited that source in a past column on the hordes of “Mexican rapists pouring into our country.” Without any good numbers to quantify the problem, the graphic examples in her latest column add nothing but shock value and promote a stereotype.
Coulter’s column with its fake information and biased writing effectively diverts our outrage from where it’s needed — energizing our efforts to help those harmed by child sexual assault and working to eliminate it from our communities. There are organizations working on the problem and providing victim assistance. These include the Haven House here in Havasu (928-505-3153) and nationally RAINN (800-656-4673).
Carolyn Blackmore
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.