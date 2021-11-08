Editor: I guess the cat is out of the bag concerning how our County Supervisor Ron Gould really feels about freedom.
In the last supervisors meeting, he seemed to suggest that supervisors should be able to censor what public health information the Mohave County Health Department releases to the public. Why not just do away with the health department altogether?
I am sure those supervisors spouting personal opinions on covid-19 vaccines for kids are adequately educated and experienced enough to protect the public health of Mohave County residents without any help from other government and advisory board scientists and experts. It is extremely unprofessional and a waste of the board and public’s time when Supevisors use county meetings to air their personal opinions. I do not care — or need to know — how the Supervisors feel about many subjects, and prefer not to read about their feelings on the front page of the newspaper.
They should save them for the opinion pages like the rest of us who do not have any handy, taxpayer-provided soapboxes to use.
Carolyn Blackmore
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.