Editor: I was so saddened by the news yesterday of the deaths of 20 people — including 18 children — in a Texas school.
The grief and pain the families and that community is experiencing is heartbreaking to think about.
America, we must deal with the out-of-control gun violence in our country.
Violence enabled by the easy availability of all kinds of guns to all kinds of people; lax gun safety and training requirements; and by the messed-up ideas/images about how guns are/should be used in America.
Ideas that dominate on television, in movies, on the internet, and in groups within our community and the nation.
I know this letter is likely to elicit the usual backlash. Like “what about all those unborn babies murdered every year?” To that I say “what about them? Would reversing Roe v. Wade have saved a single one of those children gunned down yesterday? Don’t try to change the subject in lieu of acting.
Or this one: “Every time there’s a mass shooting Democrats use it as a chance to pass more laws restricting our constitutional right to bear arms.” I too would really love to see those publicity opportunities denied to the gun control lobby. So, let’s quit talking and start working to stop the shootings.
Lastly, the slippery slope fear; “banning assault weapons today is just the beginning, eventually they will take away all our guns.” Anything is possible, even if unlikely.
That kind of nebulous fear of what the future might hold is not adequate justification for allowing what is happening in America today.
That fear does not come close to trumping the very real fear of dying as a result of gun violence that many — including our children — live with every day.Please help change this real ity. Call or write your legislators and tell them what you think. Go to https://giffords.org/ to learn more.
Carolyn Blackmore
Lake Havasu City
