Editor: According to the April 20, “Politics and pandemic” letter to the editor, the current pandemic-related shutdowns and media reporting about covid-19 are all political in nature. That is a ludicrous notion. I also take issue with several facts given in that letter.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reports 12,469 swine-flu related deaths between April 2009 and April 2010; not 50,000 as given in the letter. The 2017-18 flu season was one of the more deadly – the CDC estimate of flu-related deaths is 61,000 – not 80,000.
It is true that U.S soldiers returning home from World War I brought the Spanish flu with them; much of that pandemic’s spread around the world was fueled by troop movements. Millions died worldwide including ~675,000 in the US over a two year period. The rest of the story: historians and medical researchers place the most likely beginning place for the Spanish flu virus as Haskell County, Kansas. School, church and business shutdowns and other restrictions were ordered in many places across the country in 1918 and 1919. But with limited knowledge of the virus’s characteristics and with no vaccine or effective treatments available, many died and both daily life and the American economy were severely impacted.
Once again we are in the pandemic grip of a highly-contagious disease about which a lot is still unknown and for which no vaccine or effective treatments are available. There were more than 40,000 covid-19 related deaths in the USA in the last month. Extended changes in our behaviors; widespread testing and contact tracing; effective treatments; and a vaccine are what will get our country back to normal.
Carolyn Blackmore
Lake Havasu City
