Editor: In the July 14 “Our View” editorial the Today’s News-Herald savaged the Pima County Democratic Party for sharing on their Facebook page a post on an event entitled “F**k the 4th.” Given the number of “F**k Biden and F**k you for voting for him” flags I have seen flying right here in our fair city, the paper’s indignation seems misplaced.
I do not approve of such bad language being used in public. But people have a right to the anger driving these expressions of political profanity. On all sides of the political spectrum many are feeling betrayed by our leaders and victimized by government policies that strip individuals of their ability to be self-reliant and autonomous.
How can people be self-reliant and self-governing when the majority of America’s wealth and political power is concentrated in the hands of big corporations and an elite few? When years of government policies and actions that favor big business over people have resulted in job losses, stagnant wages and destroyed many rural and local economies?
Politicians and others — for their own selfish reasons — are tapping into public anger to scapegoat and blame different groups for everything that is wrong in our country. We do not need those kinds of people in public office; not in our city, our county, our state, or our federal government. We need leaders willing to work with “others” to address issues affecting everyone’s ability to be self-reliant and successful; issues like water, infrastructure, and decent, affordable housing, education and healthcare.
