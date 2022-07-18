Editor: In the July 14 “Our View” editorial the Today’s News-Herald savaged the Pima County Democratic Party for sharing on their Facebook page a post on an event entitled “F**k the 4th.” Given the number of “F**k Biden and F**k you for voting for him” flags I have seen flying right here in our fair city, the paper’s indignation seems misplaced.

I do not approve of such bad language being used in public. But people have a right to the anger driving these expressions of political profanity. On all sides of the political spectrum many are feeling betrayed by our leaders and victimized by government policies that strip individuals of their ability to be self-reliant and autonomous.

