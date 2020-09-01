In an Aug. 20 article it was reported that Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius (District 2) wants more covid-19 testing done. Really?
Whatever happened to her “if you test more, you get more cases” stance from July? More testing was being recommended then by the County Health Department (you know, by the people educated in public health and infectious disease control).
Maybe if she and Supervisor Ron Gould (District 5) had worked to get more testing for Mohave County then she wouldn’t be flip-flopping now.
I can’t wait to see how these two handle the roll-out of a vaccine when one is finally available.
Carolyn Blackmore
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.