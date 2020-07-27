Editor: In a July 25 letter, Dale Woller compares citizen complaints to the State Liquor Board about some Lake Havasu City drinking/eating establishments to snitching in Poland during World War II. That snitching — giving away the locations of Jewish people hiding from persecution and death — is hardly a good comparison to what is going on now.
Mr. Woller is correct about one thing. History provides valuable lessons. It is the history of infectious diseases, like Cholera, Yellow Fever, the 1918 Influenza, Polio, and Ebola to name a few, that holds lessons for us now. How were these diseases transmitted? How deadly were they? How did people protect themselves? What made them go away eventually?
During past infectious disease outbreaks not all the answers were known. People and governments did the best they could with the resources available to them. Once again we are in that same boat; a deadly, infectious disease with many unknowns is ripping through America and the world. The number of people, including business owners hurt by the pandemic is huge, as is the number that have died. Something on the order of 122 folks in Mohave County and 145,000 in the country have died of covid-19 in the last six months.
The state and other government entities are not to blame for this tragedy, no matter how poorly or well one believes they have responded. It’s a pandemic. Until there is broad cooperation between the public and government and a focused effort by all to get covid-19 under control, more people will die, more businesses will fail and more lives will be shattered, snitching or no snitching.
Carolyn Blackmore
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
You're correct Carolyn, if we only had a leader in the White House we could beat this virus...
Amen. Wearing a mask does help! Proven 1918 - 1920.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.