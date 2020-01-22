Editor: I liked Tim Wiederaender’s Jan. 19 opinion piece “Media, money at the root of influence,” except that he dismissed the importance of supporting the Outlaw Dirty Money ballot initiative because he does not trust online petitions. It is not just an online campaign. Volunteers across Arizona are collecting signatures in person from registered voters. Those behind the ODM campaign are Arizonians from all political persuasions and include former Arizona Attorney Generals and Phoenix Mayors among many others. Dark money influencing elections in Arizona is a result of current state law not requiring reporting by some organizations about the original sources of the money they are spending on elections. The ODM initiative requires public identification of those contributing $5,000 or more to influence the outcome of an election, whether directly or indirectly.
In 2014 $10.7 million in dark money was spent by one company, Arizona Public Service (APS) to help elect two members to the Arizona Corporation Commission, which sets electricity rates. Once elected, the pair voted – contrary to staff recommendations — to increase APS electric rates by $95 million dollars. That seems kind of smelly to me. Maybe voters knowing the source of the money helping elect those two Commissioners in 2014 would not have changed the outcome of the election. But it seems like that is a decision best left to the voters, not the politicians in Phoenix.
The ODM initiative will give Arizonians the right to know who seeks to influence their vote. Get more information at https://outlawdirtymoney.com.
Carolyn Blackmore
Lake Havasu City
