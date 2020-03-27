Editor: The COVID-19 pandemic is now rapidly spreading across the United States. Like Arizona, most states are putting social distancing restrictions in place. Even with restrictions in place across the country, a new study estimates that between 38,242 and 162,060 people will die within the next 4 months as a result of the virus.
The actual number of U.S. deaths depends on how well we do at stopping the virus spread and how aggressively communities address the expected shortage in hospital beds and medical resources. These issues have to be our priority at this time, if we want to get our lives and economy back to normal as soon as possible.
Given the large number of at risk, older people in our area, it seems we could quickly overwhelm our medical system if cases start spreading as rapidly here as they have elsewhere. The leaders in our state and local government are taking the pandemic seriously. We need to listen to and follow their directions and all the recommendations of the U.S. Center for Disease Control as aggressively as possible.
If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people. Everyone should avoid traveling and social gatherings; stay home if feeling sick; stay away from those at risk; and practice good hygiene. Wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your face, cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, and disinfect frequently touched surfaces often. Each of us together can make a difference on how long this lasts and how it affects us here.
Carolyn Blackmore
Lake Havasu City
