Editor: Havasu has done a great job these past few months. Without all the mitigation efforts taken by people here, Lake Havasu City would probably have had over 1,000 covid-19 cases by now; not 76. That kind of explosive spread — which the coronavirus is capable of - could have overwhelmed our medical resources and resulted in many more deaths than we have currently have due to covid-19.
As we are now out more working, playing, and traveling; and as more visitors come here, we need to remain cautious. The virus is still here and still spreading. Those that are vulnerable to serious illness or death from covid-19 remain vulnerable. Social distancing; face coverings; avoiding large gatherings; frequent hand-washing; and surface sanitizing are still all recommended. Only our diligence in using this measures will keep us safe and continue to minimize the number of people who die or become seriously ill from covid-19. So keep up the good work, Havasu and thank you!
Carolyn Blackmore
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Beware the ides of June.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.