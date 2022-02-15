Editor: They say the road to hell is paved with good intentions. Good or otherwise our state lawmakers seem hell-bent on making voting in Arizona as difficult as possible. They are using sledgehammers to address the few instances of voter fraud and election security issues found in exhaustive audits and recounts after the 2020 general election. The effect on voter turnout, county elections and the efficiency and reliability of election returns could be devastating.
Do you really want your voter registration information, voting history and cast ballots plastered on the internet? Like early voting by mail or in-person, drop boxes for returning your ballots? Probably going away, or going to be severely restricted. What about your legally-cast ballot being thrown out — could happen if the legislature gets their way. Think we should go back to counting every ballot by hand? How about turning over the state voter registration database to outside vendors selected by our legislature? Do you want to see our county elections officials and workers going to jail for making honest mistakes doing their important jobs? Again, could happen. There are really important issues needing addressed, like Representatives Cobb and Biasiucci bills on rural groundwater and Colorado River water management (HB2510, HB2511, HB2512). These can’t even get into a committee for a hearing. Yet the legislature has found time to advance at least 90 election and voting related bills, so far.
Some introduced bills have absolutely nothing to do with election and voting security. Some would have given the legislature the power to ignore the will of the people in U.S. presidential elections and to decide the U.S. Senator candidates appearing on our primary ballots. These kinds of things do make me wonder about some of our legislators’ motives.
Carolyn Blackmore
Lake Havasu City
