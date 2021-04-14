Editor: It seems that the Arizona State Legislature would like to discourage Arizonians from voting or passing their own laws. Many of the bills working through the Legislature this year — in the name of “increasing voter confidence” — will, in reality disenfranchise a lot of voters; make voter-sponsored measures much more difficult to pass into law; tie up our public resources with burdensome election recount measures and restrictive voting requirements; and make voting for everyone in Arizona more difficult.
Do you appreciate the convenience of getting your ballot in the mail and being able to vote from home? What if, due to slow mail service, you miss getting your primary or general election ballot returned to the Elections Department by Election Day? Too bad. Not only will your vote not count, you will be dropped from the Permanent Early Voter List.
Forget to go to town, make a copy of something with your name and address on it (like a bank statement or voter registration card) and send it back with your ballot? Too bad. If they can’t get ahold of you to fix it in time, your vote won’t count.
Do you like being able to directly influence how we are regulated in Arizona, through the use of voter initiatives, referendums or recall measures? Too bad. Our Arizona legislators think they know what’s best for us. With a simple majority the legislature could strike down or not fund certain voter-approved measures. On the flip side, the number of voters necessary to pass some voter measures would increase from a simple majority to 2/3rd of those qualified. Numerous other bills add burdensome requirements to the voter measure process, making it certain that more of the collected voter signatures in the future will be invalidated.
These are just a few examples of what our legislators have been up to so far trying to fix something they haven’t even proven is broken yet. It is a shame they have not put as much effort into addressing those things that we really know are broken, like our dwindling water supplies and underfunded public school system.
Carolyn Blackmore
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.