Editor: I recently read about a small town in Colorado, where the local newspaper and government officials - unlike almost anywhere else in the country - did not downplay or ignore the threat posed by the “Spanish Flu” sweeping the country in 1918. The town became one of very few places in the United States where almost no one died during that pandemic. Denial, rationalization, and fatalism did not work in 1918 and are not working now. Social distancing, sanitizing, masks and quarantining if sick are the only things that we, as responsible citizens can do to protect ourselves and others.
The numbers of new COVID-19 cases each day are still rising both in Lake Havasu City and in Mohave County. My family will continue to severely limit being in public or with other people; still shop during off-hours or use pickup and delivery options; use lots of hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes when out; keep our distance from other people; and always wear masks when close to others.
But my mask will not protect me; it will only help protect others from me if I am infected with the coronavirus. If we all choose to do this one thing when near other people – wear a mask over our nose and mouth - fewer people in our community will get sick and die.
Limiting exposure to the virus is tough. Not everyone can continue hiding at home. We can help ourselves and those people that must be out working and serving the public by taking every reasonable precaution against spreading the disease. Likewise business owners must take responsibility for ensuring their employees and businesses are doing the same.
Carolyn Blackmore
Lake Havasu City
