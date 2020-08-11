Editor: People’s capacity for denial and self-delusion amazes me. Case in point is the Aug. 12 letter to the editor from M. Anenberg. How much more evidence does Mr. Anenberg and other “pandemic deniers” need to get in touch with reality? How much more misinformation and lies are they willing to spread first?
According to Mr. Anenberg, it seems we are more likely to die from almost any cause other than covid-19.
Yet he fails to give any logical explanation for the astonishing high number of excess deaths over expected deaths in Arizona and the USA this spring and summer. Has there been a sudden and dramatic surge in heart disease and cancer deaths?
Been reading about an unusually high number of lightning strikes killing people lately? Of course not.
Solving any problem starts with accepting the problem. Yet some people, like Mr. Anenberg seem to prefer to use the covid-19 pandemic as an opportunity to push political agendas and blame others for everything they perceive to be wrong with our country.
A better approach would be to take as much personal responsibility as possible to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Plus people need to put heavy pressure on our elected officials to effectively cope with and end this pandemic. A strong, coordinated national response to get needed resources where they are needed in a timely manner is required.
If the last six months has proven anything, it is that denial isn’t working.
Carolyn Blackmore
Lake Havasu City
