Editor: The ongoing covid pandemic is straining Mohave County hospitals and medical care systems, partly due to severe shortages of trained staff. At the last County Board of Supervisors meeting a recommendation to declare a state of emergency was made to the Supervisors.
The CEO of Kingman Regional Medical Center outlined the various factors contributing to the lack of adequate hospital staff, like pandemic burn-out, retirement, and better jobs.
He explained KRMC must require workers to be vaccinated or they would not be able to provide service to Medicare recipients. Without Medicare patients, KRMC might not be able to afford to continue operations in the county.
Yet when confronted with these facts Mohave County Supervisors Angius, Gould and Lingenfelter laid the blame for staff shortages solely on the hospitals for requiring vaccinations and rejected the prudent recommendation to declare a state of emergency.
I am absolutely floored by their arrogance. It appears these supervisors made those decisions based on their personal opinions about vaccines.
It appears they chose to ignore the informed opinions of medical professionals and did not consider the potential consequences of their decisions.
They chose to abdicate their responsibility to the people of Mohave County who they were elected to serve. At least one person got it right when he said there will be hell to pay. I can only hope it is not paid by those seeking medical care, but instead by Angius, Gould, and Lingenfelter when they come up for reelection.
Carolyn Blackmore
Lake Havasu City
