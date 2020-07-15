Editor: Recent letters in the paper are trying to spin the narrative about the protests, marches, riots, statue-destructions and calls for police reform happening since the George Floyd killing in Minnesota.
The new spin is that they are all part of a vast plot to turn America into a communist country. It does seem that some of the unrest still sweeping the country is not just about racial injustice but about a larger dissatisfaction with the historical status quo defining America. None-the-less, attempting to tie that civil unrest to a communist agenda is ludicrous.
The widely distributed video of George Floyd’s killing triggered massive and justified outrage. Law enforcement agencies are granted a lot of power in order to effectively perform their duties. The four officers that killed George Floyd abused that power, killing him in broad daylight on a busy city street; apparently without any fear of reprisal.
That kind of injustice is what our U.S. Constitution and Bills Of Rights are designed to guard against. Everyone should be outraged and concerned when fundamental American rights are so grievously violated.
I do not know if the killing of George Floyd was racially motivated. It is clear in his case — as has been true far, far, far too often in our country — the life of yet another black person did not matter. Small wonder people got upset.
I am proud of those that organized the Black Lives Matter march in Lake Havasu City to publicly acknowledge the importance of George Floyd’s life and the injustice of his death. I am also proud of our police department for their commitment to public safety, proactive planning and hard work the day of the march.
Carolyn Blackmore
Lake Havasu City
