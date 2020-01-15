Editor: I consider myself a law-abiding citizen, but when the new pet-leashing rule passed by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors goes into effect I will likely become one of those people who “don’t give a dang and will not follow the rules anyway.” Why is the Board of Supervisors taking such a heavy-handed approach to this issue? Tailor the rule to target those who are the problem - people who have an unleashed animal(s) in public creating a nuisance or a potential hazard. There will always be people who act irresponsible in public places. Don’t punish my puppy for that.
Carolyn Blackmore
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.