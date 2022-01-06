Editor: In a recent letter Ms. Finfrock whines about how the leftist-biased Associated Press reporting is helping obscuring the truth about the January 6, 2021 “insurrection” at the United States Capitol building.
An insurrection, a riot, or a peaceful protest that got out of hand; whatever. The fact is a mob rushed the Capitol building, destroying property and attacking law enforcement personnel there. By their own admission the protestors were attempting to stop certification of the 2020 presidential election. Expensive damage was caused and numerous law enforcement personnel were harmed in the encounter, as were some of those illegally entering the Capitol that day.
The Capitol building and the workings of Congress, including the certification of elections have stood as American institutions for over 200 years. We must protect our institutions. If they are in need of “fixing,” let’s come together as Americans and fix them. We cannot let mob rule and violence, fueled by extremist voices spewing misinformation and division, direct the course of our nation and our democracy. In existence since 1846, the Associated Press is also an American institution. A nonprofit cooperative, their mission is to widely distribute reliable, accurate, and objective local, national and international news to members. Is that done 100% of the time without any bias? Probably not, but they do have a reliable history.
Much information including the news nowadays is delivered electronically or via television in ways that appeal to emotion rather than reason. The sources of, purposes for, and truthfulness of the information we get can be hard to figure out. The consequences of that? It is best expressed by the title of a book I read years ago; Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds.
Carolyn Blackmore
Lake Havasu City
[285 words]
