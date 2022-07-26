Editor: A while back I noticed in the paper local Republicans were advertising a screening of the movie “2000 Mules” in Lake Havasu City. In the aftermath of the 2020 election, audit after audit found no evidence of the type of widespread fraud needed to invalidate the presidential election results. Lawsuit after lawsuit in various states were thrown out of court.
Yet here they go again, spreading election fraud lies and propaganda. The so-called documentary “2000 Mules” is long on allegations, but short on evidence. Those alleging misconduct have the burden of providing evidence to support their claims. Yet so far, based on what is in the movie, not a single election fraud case has made it into an American court of law.
