Editor: After suffering hundreds of years of brutal religious persecution in their native land, my mother’s Swiss Mennonite ancestors found refuge in America. Their story is very different than that of the ~12 million people unwillingly brought to the Americas from Africa and sold as slaves.
But my Mennonite ancestors and American slaves suffered something the same; government-sanctioned persecution. Nonviolent Mennonites worshiping in their Swiss homes were neither a source of income for the state church or cannon fodder to protect Switzerland in times of conflict. In America, slave labor was felt to be an economic necessity. Morally depraved, it was capitalism at its worst and it was capitalism protected by government. From the beginning, people with money and power have, often and wrongly, controlled government policies and legislation.
Slavery has been relegated to the waste bin of history, but moneys’ influence in American government continues. The greedy alliance between private enterprise and government is responsible for the extreme economic inequality existing in America today. Laws and regulations are written by lobbyists and when challenged in courts defended by troops of expensive lawyers. Excessive profiteering by private enterprise involved in or benefiting from government programs is the norm.
The framers of the US Constitution provided us with a democratic form of self-government. One intended to work for all the people, not just the moneyed elite. That ideal has not yet been achieved; but we have the blueprint. Believe in our democracy. Run for office. Vote for good people who know the proper role of government is to protect the welfare of its citizens. Support efforts to get money out of politics and lobbyists out of our capital cities. Demand government policies that ensure capitalism functions at its best; with workers, business owners, the public and the shareholders all benefiting.
