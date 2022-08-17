Editor: After suffering hundreds of years of brutal religious persecution in their native land, my mother’s Swiss Mennonite ancestors found refuge in America. Their story is very different than that of the ~12 million people unwillingly brought to the Americas from Africa and sold as slaves.

But my Mennonite ancestors and American slaves suffered something the same; government-sanctioned persecution. Nonviolent Mennonites worshiping in their Swiss homes were neither a source of income for the state church or cannon fodder to protect Switzerland in times of conflict. In America, slave labor was felt to be an economic necessity. Morally depraved, it was capitalism at its worst and it was capitalism protected by government. From the beginning, people with money and power have, often and wrongly, controlled government policies and legislation.

